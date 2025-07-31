Katsina assembly decries increased bandits’ attack

The Katsina State House of Assembly has expressed serious concern over what it called the recent increase in bandits’ attack on some communities in the state.

The assembly expressed the concern during its plenary on Wednesday in Katsina, the state capital, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura.

During the plenary, a motion of urgent public importance was presented by the lawmaker representing Dutsinma Constituency, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Khamis.

Abubakar-Khamis called on the government to intensify efforts by deploying more soldiers and other security personnel to parts of his constituency in view of the increasing attacks by terrorists.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Security, stressed that the people in the area were living in fear, hence the need for urgent intervention, especially from the Federal Government.

He said: “There’s the need for the government to deploy more security operatives to Makera, Gammo, Karofi, and Dabawa wards in Dutsinma Local Government Area.

“The attack in these areas is increasing daily.

“The bandits recently killed residents, top security operatives, and also abducted other residents.”

While commending the effort of the state government, Abubakar-Khamis called on the Federal Government to redouble its commitment to complement that of the state government.

Some of the lawmakers who contributed to the motion expressed concerns over the situation, calling on the federal and state government to urgently restrategise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following a series of contributions by the legislators, the house unanimously adopted the motion.

The house has forwarded the request to the executive for immediate action to enhance the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

