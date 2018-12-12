Katsina APC Rep defects to PDP

Murtala, who is representing Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency, announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

A member of the House of Representatives from Katsina State, Ibrahim Murtala, has defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Murtala, who is representing Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency, announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

In the letter, Murtala said that he wished to inform the House and the general public that he was no longer a card-carrying member of the APC.

The lawmaker said he would from now pursue his political career on the platform of the PDP.