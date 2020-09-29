The Katsina State Government has fixed October 5, 2020 for reopening of public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, made the announcement on Tuesday in Katsina.

The commissioner said revisions of second term works would be conducted from October 5 to October 16, 2020, while examination for the second term would be conducted from October 19 to 23.

Lawal added that the students would resume for third term, which will run from October 26, 2020 to January 24, 2021, while examinations for the third term would begin on January 25 to end on February 5, 2021.

He said students and teachers must wear face masks at the school premises, observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

He added that the government would fumigate all schools and provide hand washing facilities and thermometers for measuring the temperature of students and teachers.

Lawal directed that all COVID-19 guidelines must be adhered to in all academic and extracurricular activities, including religious gatherings in the schools.

The commissioner further added that the schools would operate on shift basis, with primary one to three attending classes between 7:30am and 12:30pm, while primary four to six would operate from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.

Lawal added that day and boarding secondary schools would operate from 7:30am to 12:30pm for junior section, while senior section would operate from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.

He however said that where the number of students in a school are few, they could operate within normal periods.