Katsina announces date for schools’ resumption

The Katsina State Government has announced October 3, 2021 as the official resumption date for all public and private schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Katsina State Ministry of Education, Malam Sani Danjuma.

The statement, signed and issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina, quoted the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal, as saying that classes would resume on October 4 for both day and boarding students.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the schools had earlier been scheduled to resume on September 13, but was postponed to enable adjustments to the timetable.

While contacted by NAN, the Commissioner said the adjustment of the timetable was to enable the alignment of the academic calendar with that of other states.

He also said the resumption was for the completion of third term academic activities for the 2020/2021 session, including in schools in areas facing security challenges.

Lawal called on all schools across the state to strictly observe preventive measures against the COVID-19, particularly the use of hand sanitisers, face masks and observance of social distancing.

The Commissioner further assured parents and the students of adequate security, saying the state government would do everything possible to ensure the protection of their lives.

Lawal also appealed to parents and the general public to continue to pray for the end of the security challenges in the state and others affected in the north.