Katsina 50: Muslim lives matter too – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has expressed dismay over the killing of 50 Muslims during a prayer session inside their mosque in Malunfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The faith-based organization lamented the high death toll and wondered why the West, particularly the United States, is silent now that the victims are Muslims. MURIC reminded the global community that Muslim lives also matter. #MuslimLivesMatterToo

The group’s statement, which was issued on Saturday, was signed by its Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

It reads: “Bandits struck at Malunfashi Local Government Area last week killing 50 Muslims. 30 of the victims were killed inside the mosque while praying while the rest were burnt alive in their homes (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/815559-katsina-massacre-20-burnt-bodies-discovered-as-death-toll-rises-to-50.html).

“The attacks took place across several communities at Gidan Adamu Mantau, Unguwar Yar Mai Dabo, Makera in Karfi ward, and Burdigau in Yaba ward between Monday night and Tuesday morning 4th and 5th August, 2025.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest terms. They were gruesome, ferocious, inhuman and barbaric.

“MURIC calls on the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army to up their game in the northern region where insecurity is most visible. Momentary attacks on innocent civilians can be explained away but not attacks that last the whole night.

“What happened to army outposts? How effective is intelligence gathering among the civilians in those villages? Are we saying there have been no contacts between the security agencies and the villagers before the attacks? If the attacks were ‘reprisals’ as reported, why was there no forward-looking defence strategy?

“We frown at Western countries, particularly the United States, who feverishly ululate at the killing of any single Nigerian Christian but who conveniently go into dozing sessions when the victims are large number of innocent Muslim civilians. This selective activism only amplifies our belief in the absence of justice, equity and fair play in the global ecosystem.”

#Katsina50

#MuslimLivesMatterToo

