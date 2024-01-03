Katsina: 258 suspected armed robbers, 369 rapists arrested in 2023  — CP

The Katsina State Police Command has recorded 938 criminal cases and arrested no fewer than 1,627 suspected criminals in 2023.

The figures were given by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Abubakar-Musa said that out of the figure, 855 cases were charged to court.

The CP explained that among the suspects arrested were 258 for armed robbery, 64 kidnappers, 176 over murder, and 369 for rape and sodomy.

Others were for various other offences.

Abubakar-Musa further said that the police succeeded in neutralising 17 suspected kidnappers and rescued 171 victims in 2023.

According to him, the police also rescued 67 human trafficking victims during the period under review.

He added that the command recovered 12 AK 47 rifles, 1,500 live ammunition, over 700 rustled livestock, 12 vehicles and 17 handsets.

Others, he said, were illicit drugs and substances, including 568 sachets of D5 tablets, 23 packets of Exzole tablets, 411 packets of Rebozel tablets, five packs of Diezole tablets and quantities of Indian hemp.

Abubakar-Musa added: “More work needs to be done starting from this moment; it is very imperative to warn unrepentant criminals to either surrender or risk arrest.”

The CP commended journalists for their enormous cooperation that led to the successes recorded by the command.

He said: “You have genuinely and passionately exhibited friendship and collaboration towards consolidating the relative peace and security in the state through your fair and balanced reportage of the command activities.

“The fight against crime and criminality is so dynamic and demanding, but I urge you to continue to project the diligent and good work of the command and other security agencies to the general public.”

Abubakar-Musa also thanked the people of the state for their unflinching support, understanding and cooperation to the command.

“I wish to also call for the maximum support of all and sundry toward assisting security agencies in the state as we cannot do it alone,” he added.