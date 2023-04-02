KatisinaDecides: NNPP candidate demands ballot paper recount

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kurfi state constituency in Katsina State, Alhaji Shu’aibu Iliyasu has demanded a recount of ballot papers used for the March 18 election in the area.

This is contained in a letter signed by his lawyer, Muhammad Bello-Gachi, which was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina.

A copy of the letter, dated March 23, 2023, was made available to newsmen Saturday in Katsina.

The letter is tagged: ‘Request for recounting of ballot papers used for the conduct of election, held on March 18, 2023, into the Kurfi State’s constituency, Katsina State’.

“We are solicitors/advocates of the Supreme Court, acting for and on behalf of Shu’aibu Iliyasu (Our Client), who was a candidate of the NNPP in Kurfi state constituency election.

“Our client, being dissatisfied with the declaration and return, made by the returning officers of Wurma (A), Wurma (B) and Barkiya Registration Area/Wards, hereby applies to the commission, based on the powers conferred on it by Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, to review the declaration and return made by the returning Officers.

“By way of re-counting all the ballot papers used in the wards as the said declaration and return was made involuntarily and/or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the conduct of the election.

“Sir, we urgently need this exercise to be carried out before the commission fixes a date for the conduct of re-run elections at some designated polling units within the Kurfi state Constituency,” according to the letter.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bello-Gachi confirmed that they had indeed submitted the letter to INEC.

The Katsina INEC legal officer, Naziru Salisu, also confirmed to NAN that the commission had received the said letter, saying that by Monday, they would look into the request and respond as appropriate to the complainer.