KASU hastens to begin Engineering, Law programmes 

The Kaduna State University (KASU) is hastening up to commence the study of Law and Engineering, prompting the Vice Chancellor (VC) and his team to inspect the ongoing projects at the institution’s permanent site.

The KASU permanent site is located at Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Addressing newsmen Thursday in Kaduna after the inspection of work at the Faculty of Law and Engineering at the permanent site, the VC, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the projects.

Musa said with the pace of work on the projects, in six months time they would invite the relevant professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) for resource verification to begin a Law programme in the institution.

He also said that the university would invite NUC and the Nigerian Council for Regulation of Engineering to assess their resources and facilities, to kick start Engineering programmes in KASU.

The VC noted that the education faculty was also in progress, while being optimistic that they would relocate to the permanent site fully in 2024.

He thanked Sen. Uba Sani the Governor of the State for securing funding of the Engineering faculty from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

He also thanked other funders of the project, including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, for their support to ensure realisation of the institution’s permanent site.

Also, Prof Nasirudeen Usman, the Consultant for establishment of Law programme in the institution, said law was being guided by the NUC and Council for Legal Education.

He explained that both bodies had their requirements on what is needed for establishment of law programmes.

Usman noted that he was there, as its consultant, to see the physical facilities in the ongoing project and to ensure they complied with the requirements of the two bodies.

He, therefore, said the projects were on a good stand to begin a viable law programme.

“I have been to many academic institutions in Nigeria, the ongoing KASU faculty of law is one of the best you can find in the country.

“What is remaining is to ensure seeing it through beyond just physical structure, but to include equipment and soft development of types of the curriculum content, to have a law programme which will suit the yearnings and aspirations of the society,” Usman said.

Also, Prof. Hycienth Aboh, KASU’s Provost, College of Science, Computing and Engineering, said the institution wanted to kick start with five programmes in the Engineering Faculty, and subsequently increase it.

Aboh, who doubles as the Consultant for the Engineering Programme, said the ongoing physical structure would be sufficient for its purpose, adding that the project was going on as specified.

He thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for funding the Engineering Faculty, while also soliciting for equipping it when completed, to kick start the programme.

“The building itself cannot make an Engineer, it has to come with the components,” Aboh said.