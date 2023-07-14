KASU debunks Islamisation agenda, says staff appointments based on merit

828 828

The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has appealed to the University

community and the public to ignore the rumours circulating about a purported Islamisation agenda in the institution.

In a special bulletin signed by KASU Registrar, Samira Balarabe, issued to newsmen Friday in Kaduna, she said principal officers and staff appointments in the institution were based on merit.

She noted that the University’s law empowered its Governing Council, headed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, to appoint Principal Officers, the Registrar, Bursar and University’s Librarian.

She also noted that the Governor of Kaduna State and visitor to the university, only approved the principal officers appointed after undergoing rigorous process of screening and interview.

She added that regarding the appointments of Deputy Vice-Chancellors, the Vice-Chancellor has the prerogative of recommending to the Senate who he is comfortable working with after following due process.

“The Senate approves those to be appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor,”she said.

Balarabe therefore, said the newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellors went through an election process which was conducted in free and fair manner during the Senate meeting which took place on July 6.

She said appointment of staff into various positions in the university was all about track record and capacity proven by the appointees in their various primary assignments.

“The management is focused on its goal to transform the university into

a world-class institution with the underlying philosophy of excellence

in teaching, research, community service and revenue generation.

“The institution has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence, constantly striving to provide state-of-the-art facilities and programmes that enhance the academic and research experiences of our students and faculty,” she said.

The registrar said that in recent years, KASU had achieved numerous state-of-the-art accomplishments that positioned it as a leading institution in the region.

She said KASU lecturers and students were working to develop cutting-edge solutions to address challenges that would solve societal problems in renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint and showcasing a commitment to sustainability.

Furthermore, she said KASU’s College of Medicine was adjudged to be one of the best in Africa and was making significant breakthroughs in the field of public health.

“This is leading to the development of innovative healthcare solutions

that have positively impacted the lives of communities within and

beyond our state.

“We take pride in the fact that our scholars have actively contributed to advancements in medical treatments and disease prevention strategies, resulting in improved well-being for individuals and communities.

“KASU College of Medicine is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

“Our MBBS is recognised as a Primary Medical Qualification (PMQ) by the General Medical Council of the UK and cleared for recognition by the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates of USA (ECFMG),” Balarabe said.

The registrar said KASU’s entrepreneurial programmes nurtured and supported the growth of several successful startups, fostering a culture

of innovation and economic development.

She restated the university community’s commitment in providing an enriching and inclusive environment that promotes learning, research and community engagement.“KASU remains focused on its mission to become a world-class institution that

nurtures talent, drives innovation and positively impacts society,”she added.