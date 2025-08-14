‘Kashimawo,’ play on MKO Abiola’s life, debuts in London

DOSF-UK, a theatre company, is presenting its international debut of Kashimawo, a historical exposition bringing Nigerian history to European and diaspora audiences, focusing on the life of late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

The Director of DOSF-UK, Chantal Edgar, made the development known to newsmen in a statement she issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Edgar said the play was inspired by late Nigerian businessman and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO.

She said that the play was also aimed at honouring his memory and political legacy.

She said Kashimawo was a historical play inspired by the late businessman’s life and the political struggles.

She said: “Kashimawo is the second in a series of historical expositions designed to bring these historical productions into Europe and the diaspora.

“The beauty of Kashimawo is its wild pull out from the life of MKO who inspired the play to the confusing mischief of the Gods as they seemed to play a different kind of game with the life of this ‘poor orphan.’”

Edgar said the play, which had the support of Kola Abiola, son of the late businessman, was produced by actress and producer, Tayo Elesin, under the Elesin Productions platform.

The play, directed by Prof. Rasaki Ojo, would star veteran actor, Biodun Abbey, as Kashimawo alongside other international cast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kashimawo will debut internationally on October 4 and 5 in London, United Kingdom.

NAN reports that Kashimawo first debuted in Lagos on March 31 and April 1, 2024.

The play was produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and also directed by Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare.

