Kashamu: Fayose, Gbenga Daniel will ‘kill’ PDP in South West for personal ambitions

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has urged the national leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party not to allow the party to die in the South West.

Kashamu, in a statement, likened the rumblings in the party in Ogun State and the South West to “a contest between individuals interested in the strengthening of PDP as a viable political party that aggregates and caters for the interests of all its members and persons”.

Kashamu urged national leaders to avoid the distraction posed by some self-serving persons.

He said: “Most politicians and political observers are well aware of the political differences between me and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, on the one hand, and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD), on the other hand.

“The others, such as Chief Iyiola Omisore, Chief Olabode George and the amateurish Ladi Adebutu – are latter day joiners who dread a free and fair competition.

“In their desperate bid to destroy me, they have resorted to all manner of tricks, intrigues and maneuverings. They have continued to blackmail me and poison the mind of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), some of our national leaders, past and present governors as well as former ministers, calling me all manner of names.

“I will continue to fight for the interest of my people in the South West as they are my strength and shield. Without them, I am nothing. Since all my actions are borne out sincerity and singleness of mind, I will continue to put my trust in the Almighty Allah.”

Kashamu accused Fayose of wanting to seize the party structure in the South West for future negotiation for his ambition, adding that Daniel has his eyes on the National Chairmanship position and wants to be in control of Ogun State PDP.

The senator said one or two people should not be allowed to control the party in the South West.

He said: “I wish to urge all our national leaders not to allow these people to destroy the party in the South West. If they want the party to survive in the South West, they must accommodate everyone. They should not allow one or two people to control the party in the South West.

“We have many tested, educated and intelligent leaders in the South West. The structure of the PDP in the South West should not be left in the hands of some selfish impostors who cannot mobilize for the party and look for resources to build it, alongside other meaningful leaders in the South West.

“For instance, during the 2015 elections, one of these people was accused of misappropriating N300 million out of the N500 million meant for the Presidential election. The matter is still with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“It is normal for people to disagree. Sometimes such disagreements, especially in a political party, could even shake it to its foundation. But, at the end of the day, it can only make it stronger. It was the laws of the land and our justice system that rescued the party and made it to stand today. We should stop all acts of impunity, lawlessness and illegalities. That is the only way the party can stand the test of time.”

Kashamu faulted the dissolution of the party’s executive councils in Ogun State and the South West, saying this was wrong in the view of the fact that there are court orders that resolved the issues of the authentic delegates to the National Convention from Ogun State and the South West.