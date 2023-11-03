Karun takes the stage for Spotify, ColorsxStudio deal

Multi-hyphenate artist, Karun, is taking the stage next for the partnership between Spotify and COLORSxSTUDIOS, showcasing the very best of Kenyan R&B.

She is the third Kenyan artist featured, joining Lisa Oduor-Noah and Xenia Manasseh.

The singer, songwriter and producer credits her dad for her love of music, and describes her musical style as soulful at the core, even as she dabbles in other genres.

The soulful and meditative style according to a statement is fully on display for her A COLORS SHOW performance, where she performs Only You, in an ode to a past lover, a feeling that most, if not all, are familiar with.

“I hope to keep discovering who I am and just being fiercely myself in whatever medium that is, and so music is what I’m doing right now, and I hope it kind of just gets a bit more powerful,” says Karun on her future ambitions.

Her fans can definitely attest to this self discovery and growth, as they have seen her grow from a member of the now defunct alternative hip hop group Camp Mulla, to a solo artist in her own right, with several singles and albums under her belt.

The partnership with COLORSxSTUDIOS falls under Tantalizers, Spotify’s flagship Afro R&B playlist, and also the home to all the COLORS shows, with Karun currently on the cover.

Karun’s show and interview is live at https://colorsxstudios.com/artists/karun where fans can learn more about the Berklee alum, and watch her perform the single.

There is still more to come, as three more Kenyan artists will take to the stage, proving that Kenyans have always been ready for the global stages. Keep an eye out on Spotify Africa social pages to know when new episodes are live.