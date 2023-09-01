Karu bridge crash: FRSC mourns loss of personnel

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has commiserated with the Management and Staff of the Corps over the loss of its personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officer, a tow truck driver, was towing a broken down trailer from a crash scene when he met his death.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Biu said that the unfortunate Road Traffic Crash (RTCs) occurred at the Karu bridge, on the Nyanya-Maraba expressway on Sept. 1.

He said that the unfortunate crash occurred at exactly 04:02am while the FRSC Tow Truck on tow services removed the broken Truck along the aforementioned route.

“Investigation into the crash revealed that a total of four people were involved, out of which three sustained different degrees of injuries.

“One person who happened to be the driver of the tow truck was killed. Only the two vehicles, which are the truck and FRSC tow truck, were involved,’’ he said.

Biu, who was deeply saddened by the crash, prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace and directed immediate evacuation of every obstruction caused as a result of the crash.