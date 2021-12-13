Karim Adeyemi rules out January Liverpool move

Karim Adeyemi has ruled out any potential move to Liverpool in the upcoming January transfer market.

The young striker has been in impressive form as of late and that has led to plenty of transfer speculation in regards to where he might go next.

Liverpool have been a club linked with the 19-year-old recently, who scored a hat-trick at the weekend for the first time, taking his goal tally to 14 this season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

“As is so often the case, nothing is decided yet and, as I have said, I will also be at Salzburg next year, and that is where my focus is on.

“As I have said, I have no tendency. My mind is here at Salzburg and I am looking forward to the Champions League with Salzburg. We want to give our all there,” he said after Saturday’s game.

The Austrian outfit reached the knockout phase of the European competition for the first time in history this season, which Adeyemi is now keen to be part of.