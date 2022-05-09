Karim Adeyemi agrees Dortmund deal

Reported Liverpool transfer target, Karim Adeyemi is now set to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano. Posting an update on Adeyemi’s situation via Twitter, Romano claimed that the 20-year-old’s transfer was a ‘done deal.’

Despite Liverpool’s interest, the RB Salzburg striker is reportedly set to move to Dortmund for £32.5m.

According to Romano, the verbal agreement on the transfer was reached ‘months ago.’ Adeyemi’s contract reportedly won’t contain a release clause that Liverpool could potentially trigger later down the line.

“Done deal set to be confirmed. Borussia Dortmund is preparing paperworks and contract to be signed for Karim Adeyemi – after verbal agreement reached months ago. #BVB.”

RB Salzburg will receive fee around €38m. Adeyemi’s contract won’t include any release clause.