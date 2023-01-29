Kaoru Mitoma volley sends holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to end Liverpool’s FA Cup title defence with a 2-1 win over the holders in the fourth round at the Amex Stadium.

Without Moises Caicedo as the transfer saga surrounding the Ecuadorian midfielder threatened to derail the Seagulls’ preparations, Lewis Dunk’s fortunate goal and a sublime last-gasp volley from Kaoru Mitoma sealed the hosts’ second win in the space of two weeks over a regressing Reds side, who took the lead through Harvey Elliott in the first half.

Frenetic was a fitting description for the opening exchanges, with both Brighton and Liverpool getting forward at every opportunity, and there were no fewer than two goalline clearances in the first 15 minutes.

Firstly, Dunk had to hook Mohamed Salah’s goal-bound effort from a tight angle away from danger with just four minutes gone, and Brighton spurned a gilt-edged chance of their own 11 minutes later.

Solly March marched into the box before picking out Evan Ferguson, but the 18-year-old could not sort his feet out before Trent Alexander-Arnold got into position to clear his effort off the line.

The hosts continued to demonstrate the attacking intent that has made them so successful in front of goal under Roberto De Zerbi, with Mitoma unsurprisingly carrying the threat to Liverpool and firing a tame effort into the grasp of Alisson Becker in the 21st minute.

Liverpool remained a threat in the Brighton third, though, and Salah should have done much better after being played through by Elliott with a pinpoint threaded pass, but the Egyptian scuffed an effort wide when one-on-one with Jason Steele.

However, the duo would combine again to draw first blood in the 30th minute, as a quick Liverpool break ended with Salah finding Elliott on the right-hand side of the box, and the Englishman’s low shot took a nick off of Steele into the far corner.

The Reds’ lead would only last for nine minutes, though, as the ball fell kindly for Tariq Lamptey to fire a half-volley towards goal following a corner, and Alisson was deceived by a touch from Dunk as the ball found its way into the back of the net.

The second half started in a similar vein to the first, as Dunk and Pascal Gross both spurned good opportunities for the Seagulls to take the lead, but the pressing from Jurgen Klopp’s crop had ostensibly improved.

Alexander-Arnold cut a frustrated figure as he was replaced by James Milner, who was on the end of identical treatment from the effervescent Mitoma, as the Japanese attacker sent in a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot cross for March in the 71st minute, but his close-range effort hit Alisson before deflecting back off him and out for a goal kick.

Entering the final 10 minutes, Ibrahima Konate controversially escaped a free kick and red card after appearing to elbow the back of Alexis Mac Allister’s head with the Argentine running through on goal, and Fabinho was similarly spared further punishment after catching Ferguson’s Achilles with a dreadful challenge.

However, Brighton would not need to face 10 or even nine men to see off the Reds, as a stoppage-time free kick from Gross made its way to Pervis Estupinan at the back stick, and the defender lofted the ball over to Mitoma, who took a pair of delightful touches before lifting a sublime volley into the roof of the net.

De Zerbi’s side survived a late VAR check to send the reigning champions packing, and the Seagulls return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, while Liverpool – who now only have the Champions League as their only realistic chance of silverware this term – tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time next weekend.