The federal government says that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not acting alone, but is being sponsored by certain ‘state and non-state actors’.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday, said it had been established that Kanu has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, “individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.”

He alleged that these ‘state actors’ aided Kanu, even as a fugitive “in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities”.

Malami enjoined those “countries”, which he did not name, “to desist from aiding subversive acts by Kanu and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people.”

He also expressed appreciation to some “friendly countries” which, recognising the status of IPOB as a terrorist organization, have either banned its activities or placed its leader (Kanu) on Stop List.

“To these peace-loving countries that have put Kanu on their Stop Lists and banned IPOB from operating in their territories, we express our appreciation,” he said.

According to the AGF, under the leadership of Kanu, a total of 175 security personnel have been killed by IPOB /ESN, comprising 128 policemen, 37 military personnel and 10 other security operatives during attacks launched against 164 police stations and formations, including Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State.

He added: “Killing of prominent Nigerians, recently there were gruesome killings of traditional leaders: Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community as well as the killings of Dr. Chike Akunyili and eight others as well as the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak on 30th May. 2021).”

During those attacks, a total of 144 security personnel were injured, while 628 vehicles were destroyed.

Also, according to him, 396 firearms and 17,738 pieces of ammunition were carted away during the attacks.

Malami also accused Kanu of taking advantage of the 2020 EndSARS protests to instigate IPOB/ESN members to commit horrendous acts of arson and destruction in the South-East and South-South regions, “notably the palace of the Oba of Lagos where 12 flats were completely looted and vandalized, the country home of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, was burnt, over 150 buses burnt at the Lagos Bus Terminal,” among others.

He also implicated Kanu and his IPOB/ESN in three attacks on correctional service facilities, including the Headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State, where 1,841 inmates escaped.

These and many others he said Kanu orchestrated through subversive broadcasts on IPOB online radio, Radio Biafra.