The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has described the death of former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Admiral Ndubusi Kanu, as a great loss to the progressives.

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the death of the foremost administrator had robbed the progressives of a man of great honour and integrity.

Adams also expressed sadness at the death of the late Kanu, saying the deceased remains a shining light and model to young generation of leaders.

He described Kanu as an Apostle of true federalism.

He said: “In life, he was a great leader and leader of leaders because he stood for democracy and true federalism, and in even death his memories will for a very long time remain indelible in the minds of great democrats.”

Adams, who described Kanu as one of the heroes of June 12, said the late administrator was always present at the June 12 commemoration programme organised annually by the Oodua Peoples Congress.

He said Kanu’s belief in an egalitarian society was real, adding that the deceased never for once wavered in his belief.

He said: “He had a strong conviction about good governance. We will all miss him because I could remember those moments we shared together in our struggle for this democracy.

“The late Ndubusi Kanu was a model for good governance. He was always present at our programmes, especially the annual June 12 commemoration, and on many occasions, he attended three programmes in a day. That tells you that the administrator was a true lover of democracy, but sadly, he never benefitted from this democracy.

“So, it is indeed, a great loss to the progressives and I pray that God repose his soul eternally and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”