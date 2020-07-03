Two-time African footballer of the Year, Kanu Nwankwo, has renewed his marital vows to his wife, Amara, on the couple’s 17th wedding anniversary.

The former Super Eagles’ captain apart from gifts took to Twitter handle to state his affections to the mother of three.

The Goal King, also known as Papillo, wrote: “Seventeen years strong. Happy Anniversary wifey.

“@amarakanu, I love you.

“You are what your name is Amara (God’s gift) and I thank God my dream came true.

“Cheers to an amazing future.”

The couple are blessed with Pinky Amarachi Kanu, Iyang Onyekachi Kanu and Sean Chukwudi Kanu.

Recall Kanu played for Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Dutch side Ajax, Inter Milan of Italy, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Kanu also won a UEFA Champions League medal, UEFA Cup medal, three FA Cup medals and two African Player of the Year awards amongst others.

He is one of few players to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal.