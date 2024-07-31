Kanu Holdings donates jerseys to LASTMA football teams

Kanu Holdings has donated jerseys to the male and female football teams of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The donation, aimed at supporting the teams’ participation in various sporting activities, was made in Lagos on Tuesday.

It was received by the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, at a ceremony at the LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi.

In his remarks, Bakare-Oki expressed gratitude to Kanu Holdings for their generous contribution.

He said: “This gesture goes beyond mere support; it is a testament to Kanu Holdings’ commitment to community development and the promotion of sports within our organization.

“We are grateful for their support and look forward to seeing our teams excel in their respective competitions and other sporting activities.”

Representative from Kanu Holdings, Patrick Joel, who is the Manager of Kanu Holdings, highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork, discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

Joel said: “At Kanu Holdings, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together and inspire positive change.

“We are delighted to support LASTMA’s football teams and contribute to their growth and success.”

The event was attended by officials of LASTMA, Kanu Holdings and other stakeholders, all of who celebrated the partnership’s positive impact.

Kanu Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including real estate, manufacturing, and sports development.

The company is committed to social responsibility and actively participates in initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves.

