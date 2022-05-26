Kantigi wins Niger PDP guber primaries

Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi has won the Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary elections.

He scored 667 out of 800 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Idris Kutigi who had 114 votes cast in the election.

While declaring Kantigi as winner of the primaries, the panel head and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo said 808 voters were accredited.

He however condoled with the government of Niger state over the loss of four delegates.

Accordingly, he said “our heart goes to those who were killed by bandits. Our condolences to the PDP and also the Niger state government.”

Engr. Abdulahi Isah Jankara scored 21 votes, Barrister Abdulrahman Gimba scored three votes and Alhaji Sidi Abdul Gulu scored zero and three invalid votes.

Other aspirants while congratulating the winner commended the process.

According to Idris Kutigi, “I am okay with the process, it is transparent, I am satisfied. I and my supporters will remain in the party and work with the winner so that we (PDP) can emerge victorious at the general elections.”