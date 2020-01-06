For the third year in a row, N’Golo Kante has been named in the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year.

The French star was helped by votes from supporters to be selected yet again, just reward for another strong year, the highlight of which was winning the Europa League.

Kante spent most of the year in a more advanced role than earlier in his career, and the stats show just how effective he has been playing higher up the pitch. Only Willian (103) and Eden Hazard (78) created more chances for Chelsea team-mates in 2019 than Kante (53).

He was also one of our top passers in 2019, making 1762 successful passes over the course of the year with an impressive 85.9 per cent completion rate.

The Team of the Year selection is whittled down from 55 of the best players in the world. The Frenchman is one of seven Premier League players in the XI.

Other players on the shortlist are; Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Andrew Robertson, N’Golo Kante,

Frenkie de Jong, Kevin de Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

