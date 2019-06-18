Veteran actor Segun Akiremi, popularly known as Kanran, on Tuesday said visiting theatres and cinemas has some therapeutic effects on the individual.

Akiremi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that imbibing the culture of going to theatres and cinemas to watch films and relaxing enlivened people’s lives.

He said from experience, most people who were psychologically and emotionally disturbed stand to be stable each time they consciously abandon their worries to watch movies in cinemas or live performances at theatres.

According to him, this affords them the opportunity to forget about their worries and preoccupy their minds with entertaining activities.

He advised Nigerians to imbibe the habit of visiting cinemas and theatres where they could ease tensions and stress.

He said: “Visiting theatres and cinemas will have great positive impacts on our health because each time we visit these places; we will be purged of every psychological or emotional stress.

“Nigerians should always visit theatres and cinemas at their leisure; they will be entertained and be educated more.”

The seasoned actor urged the three tiers of government to provide the public with functional theatres across the country.

Akiremi said the government should build at least three cinemas in each local government.

He said this would generate huge revenue for the government, engage the youth meaningfully, thereby curbing the crime rate in the society.

He said: “We have limited functioning art theatres in the country.

“This is discouraging for artistes and the few Nigerians who know the essence.

“I appeal to the Federal, state and local government to groom the entertainment industry.

“We should have no less than three art theatres in each local government, where we can have live performances, also keep the youth engaged.”

