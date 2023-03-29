KanoDecides: APC preaches peace, urges members to be law abiding 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called on its members and supporters to remain law abiding, no matter the outcome of the ongoing review of results of the March 18 governorship election.

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba made the appeal in a statement issued in Kano Tuesday concerning governorship poll being reviewed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said that the party would do everything possible within the provisions of the law and other laid down procedures to ensure that justice prevailed in the matter.

He said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje; his deputy, the APC governorship flagbearer, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, and his running mate have expressed satisfaction with the way party members conducted themselves before, during and after the election.