The Kano Road and Traffic Agency has arrested a man in Army uniform after allegedly robbing a tricyclist and snatching his tricycle.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Nabilusi Abubakar, on Monday in Kano.

Abubakar said the agency launched a manhunt for the suspect after the victim had reported to the KAROTA office on Sunday that his tricycle, with registration number: GRM 372 WV, had been snatched.

He said: “The men of the agency succeeded in arresting the suspect on Monday, still wearing the uniform, while riding the tricycle with a friend, who escaped arrest after attempting to stab men of the KAROTA with a knife.

“The arrested fake military man has been handed over to the police in the state for further investigation to ascertain his true identity, while the fleeing partner is being traced.”

Abubakar quoted the Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, as reiterating the importance of obtaining registration numbers from the agency by tricycle operators in the state.

He explained that the registration of the stolen tricycle played a major role in its recovery by the agency and the subsequent arrest of the suspected criminal.

Dan’agundi urged the general public not to hesitate to report any offence relating to the agency’s areas of coverage for prompt action.

“As usual, Dan’agundi called for more support from the people of the state for effective discharge of his men’s duties,” he said.