Kano to prosecute youths involved in communal clashes

The Kano State Government has cautioned Irate youths to desist from disrupting the relative peace in all the communities across the state or face the wrath of the law.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umar (Retd), gave the warning when he led the directors and security operatives to Kurna Tudun Fulani, one of the most vulnerable areas in Dala Local Government, to address the menace.

The visit, according to a statement by his Director on Public Relations and Enlightenment, Muhammad Dahir, was sequel to a security tip that some unscrupulous youths have been terrorising the community which has led to the loss of property and death of many innocent persons in the area.

The statement disclosed that, “The commissioner noted with dismay the recent communal clash among the youth that led to the death of one Abba Sa’idu Mai hula.

“Retired AVM revealed that since the inception of the present administration under the leadership of governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, frantic efforts are being taken to ensure all unemployed youths have been provided with skills acquisition training with a view to making them be self-reliant and relevant in the society.

“The security issue is the work of everyone, as such, all hands must be on deck to safeguard the life of the citizenry.”

He advised every household in the area to wake up and join hands with security agencies and report suspicious characters invading the area to tackle the security challenges squarely.

Speaking during the visit, the ward head of the area, Mal Usaini Ibrahim Tudun Fulani, appealed to the government to come to their aid by applying all forms of strategies towards curbing the menace of insecurity in the area.

The ward head proposed the conversion of a plot being used as a refuse dumping arena to a police outpost, adding that this will help in bringing more security close to the community for better results.

The commissioner was conducted round the refuse dumping area by some elders in the area under the leadership of the Ward head, and the commissioner promised to advise the government appropriately on the said proposal.

