Kano state has been given hosting right for the 2019 Best of Nollywood Awards slated for December 14, an official has said.

Alhaji Ismail Afakallah, the Executive Secretary of the state Censorship Board, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kano.

He said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is expected to be the Chief Host of the popular annual award.

“Ganduje has assured the organisers that the state will be delighted and ready to host the award, being the Centre for Commerce in the country and with diversity of people,” he said.

Naabba further gave assurance that the event would be hitch-free and exciting, as the Governor assured.

NAN reports that BON Awards was first hosted by Lagos state in 2009 and had since then been hosted annually by states across the country.