Kano suspends three principals, rewards one for diligence

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of three principals of public secondary schools for dereliction of duty.

This was contained in a statement in Kano by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Ameen Yassar.

In the statement on Friday, the government however rewarded another for diligence to work.

The schools affected are G.G.S.S. Dawanau, G.G.S.S. Kwa and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has directed that the Principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Harbau in Tsanyawa Local Government Area be rewarded for her diligence.

The state Commissioner for Education, Malam Umar Doguwa, announced this shortly after visiting the schools between 9am and 10am on Friday, where he found out that the affected principals had not reported to their duty posts.

Doguwa said that all of the three principals have routinely absconded from work on Fridays for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith,” he said.

The Commissioner directed that new and competent principals be posted to the three affected schools immediately to ensure that academic activities were not disrupted.

Doguwa also directed that four teachers at GGSS Kwa and two at GASS Dawanau be queried for truancy.

He said: “The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness.

“We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education.”