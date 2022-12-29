Kano State Hospital promotes 421 staff

Kano State Hospitals Management Board has approved the promotion of 421 staff of the board who sat for the 2022 promotion interview.

The Director General of the Board, Dr. Nasiru Alhassan, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Wednesday.

The DG, according to the statement, enjoined the promoted officers to redouble efforts and rededicate themselves toward the discharge of their responsibilities in various health facilities. Alhassan revealed that the Ganduje administration had been very kind to health personnel because they were being promoted without any delay.

He stressed that the aim was to ginger them up to always keep the public in good condition of health.

He applauded members of the promotion committee for their endurance and steadfastness in ensuring the success of the exercise.

The head of the promotion committee, Bashir Gaya, urged health workers across the state to attend to patients with kindness.

Gaya reminded them of the present administration’s special consideration for timely promotion and charged them to reciprocate the gesture by redoubling their efforts in the discharge of their duties.

He, however, warned that the Board would not condone carelessness on duty and violation of the standard rules and regulations.