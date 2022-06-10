Kano State Government promotes 282 senior civil servants

The Kano State Government has approved the promotion of 282 senior civil servants and approved the conversion and change of cadre of 26 others from January to May.

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Uba Karaye, disclosed this on Thursday.

He spoke at a meeting on the senior staff promotion held recently at the commission.

The Chairman enjoined workers in the state to uphold the spirit of team work for accelerated development of the service.

Karaye tasked the promoted workers to consider the promotion as a motivation to groom them in handling complex administrative processes and procedures in their work stations.

The chairman commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the timely approval of the promotions and urged him to sustain the tempo.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, urged members of the commission to effectively utilise the scheme of services and civil service rules.