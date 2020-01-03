Kano State Fire Service on Friday said it saved 1,055 lives and property worth N1.9 billion from 813 fire incidents in the state between January and December 2019.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano.

Muhammed, however, said that 111 lives were lost during the period.

“597 people were involved in road accidents, seven in collapsed buildings, 54 fell inside well, 58 fell inside open water and the remaining 97 were involved in flood, domestic fire incidents among others,” he said.

Muhammed said that property valued at N679 million were destroyed during the period, while the service received 744 rescue calls and 180 false alarms from residents.

He said road accidents, inferior electrical materials; use of boiling rings, as well as poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas and fireplace were major causes of the inferno.