Kano State anti-graft agency threatens to arrest Consumer Council boss

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday threatened to arrest the Managing Director of Kano Consumer Protection Council, retired General Idris Bello-Dambazau.

PCACC Chairman, Mahmoud Balarabe, issued the threat in Kano over the General’s failure to honour summons.

Balarabe said Bello-Dambazau failed to respond to invitations to respond to petitions of corruption alleged against him.

Balarabe said the anti-graft commission had received many complaints of alleged corruption and other malfeasance against the KCPC boss.

He said: “We are mandated by law to invite any person when a petition is filed against him or her.

“This is to ensure that the person is given the opportunity to respond to the petition in the interest of justice and fair hearing.”

Balarabe noted that the law establishing the PCACC empowered it to arrest any person who failed to honour its invitation.

He said: “Police operatives from our Operations Department visited his office to arrest him, but were told that he was not on seat.

“They checked everywhere and could not see him.

“He should either honour our invitation or risk arrest anywhere we find him.

“Invitation to answer allegations does not mean someone is guilty.

“We are here to address the issue of corruption, which is bedevilling our society.”