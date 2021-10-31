Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu

Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).

Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Special Assistant to Aminu Suleiman, Director General, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), said this in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Chidari who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.

He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organization aimed at realizing the project 2023.

Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman prayed God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.

“We believe in your political ideologies and shall continue to support your course through the Tinubu support Organization (TSO),

“The Speaker is appointed the North West Coordinator in recognition of his dedication,” he said.

Responding, Chief Bola Tinubu, National leader of APC expressed appreciation for the visit by the speaker and his team, wishing them the best in their endeavours.

Tinubu assured them of his commitment to the organisation, and appealed for stronger collaboration.