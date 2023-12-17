Kano set to investigate fire outbreak at Gwale LGA

The Kano State Government said it will thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted Gwale Local Government Council secretariat.

The incident occurred on December 13, affected 18 offices and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, announced this during a visit to the affected council secretariat to inspect the level of damages caused by the fire.

He explained that the administration of Governor Kabiru Yusuf is working assiduously to ensure that justice prevailed in the upcoming Supreme Court judgement.

Gwarzo, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, urged the people of the State to remain calm and law abiding.

He assured that despite the tension in the state due to the awaiting period of judgement, the present administration would not be distracted in providing laudable projects that will uplift the well being of the people.

“I assure you that we will not relent until the culprits are found and brought to justice.

“We cannot be derailed by miscreants to abide by our mandate because that is the ultimate goal of those who are creating chaos in Kano, Governor Abba is focused and determined to have his victory no matter what,” he said.

He said that the state government would do all it can to stop burning or destroying public properties in the state.

“All residents are advised to keep calm and be rest assured that the present administration is on top of the situation and is fully prepared to deal with any person found constituting threat to peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Members of the public are advised to keep ignoring all pressure groups that are making attempts to ignite confrontation between residents and security agencies in the state”.