Kano set to distribute food items as palliative

The Kano State Government said it plans to distribute 387,000 bags of food to vulnerable people in the second phase of palliative sharing to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Governor. Abba Yusuf said this at the launch of the second phase of palliatives distribution in Kano Monday.

Yusuf said that the gesture was to reduce the prevailing hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy on the people.

He said that the government also plans to distribute 2, 600 livestocks including goats, sheep and rams to women toward boosting the economy of the state.

The governor said that each ward out of the 484 wards in the state would receive 400 of 10 kg bags of rice and maize across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The gesture will alleviate the sufferings of the people and also fight against hunger in the state.

“You may recall that 30 days ago, we started the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in the state and we distributed over 50,000 bags of rice and maize.

“I have already directed that all members of the distribution committee should not benefits from the gesture, adequate arrangements have been made for upward distribution of palliative to the junior civil servants, security and all relevant stakeholders,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that the government had concluded an arrangement to provide a monthly stipend to 15,000 people who were vulnerable in all the 44 LGAs in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the state Palliative Distribution Committee, Dr Baffa Bichi, also the Secretary to the State Government said the Federal Government had already started providing trucks of food items to the state.