Kano set plans to convert 115-year-old Kurmawa prison into museum

In a bid to preserve the state’s colonial and cultural heritage, the Kano State Government has unveiled plans to transform the 115-year-old Kurmawa Maximum Security Prison into a museum.

The prison, built in 1910 by the British colonial government within the precincts of the Kano Emir’s Palace, was originally designed to house 690 inmates.

Over the years, Kurmawa has stood as one of the most prominent symbols of colonial authority and correctional history in Northern Nigeria.

In a late Sunday post on his verified Facebook page, the governor’s Special Adviser on Information, Ibrahim Adam, disclosed that the inmates currently held at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre would be relocated to a modern facility in Janguza, near the military barracks along the Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi Federal Highway.

“Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Abba K Yusuf will transfer all inmates currently at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre to Janguza, while the Kurmawa Correctional Centre will be transformed into a museum dedicated to preserving historical artefacts and promoting the rich culture of the State,” he wrote.

According to available information, the new Janguza facility, constructed during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, can accommodate 3,000 inmates.

