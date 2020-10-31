Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to the improvement of sanitation and hygiene for sustainable development in the state.

Dr Kabiru Getso, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, stated this while inspecting the monthly sanitation on Saturday in Kano.

Getso said that the state government had introduced the monthly exercise to mobilise residents’ participation in waste and drain clearance in their communities.

He said that the exercise was designed to enhance cleanliness, protect the environment and public health.

“I call on the people to participate in the exercise to clear waste and keep a clean environment.

“The exercise is being conducted between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month.

“It is good for the people to support the government and participate in the exercise,” he said.

Getso also commended environmental vanguard and security personnel for enforcing compliance with the exercise.

He said that the ministry had inspected waste clearance conducted on Friday in markets, industries, parks, business premises and other public places in Kano metropolis.

According to him, the ministry is supporting Community Base Oraganisations to encourage drain and waste clearance in the society.

Getso urged the people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste in waterways and keep a clean environment for sustainable development.

He added that the Inspection and Monitoring team of the ministry had seized a truck conveying adulterated milk and other products during the sanitation exercise.

The milk was imported from China without NAFDAC registration numbers.

He added that the ministry would work with relevant agencies to check circulation of fake and substandard products in the state.

Getso called on the people to be wary of consuming products without proper labeling and NAFDAC registration numbers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commissioner inspected the exercise at Ahmadu Bello Way, Hadejia Road, Mile 9, Kabuga and State Road among others.