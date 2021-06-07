Some Kano residents have expressed shock over the sudden death of Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on Sunday morning.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, many residents said his demise was not expected.

Martha Geyus, a resident of Onitsha Road in Sabon Gari Area, said the news came as a shocker.

“The news of the sudden death of a man of God like Prophet Joshua, really hit us hard and many people still find it difficult to believe,” Geyus said

Lekan Adebo, a printer at Nomansland, said: “It is God’s time and when God calls someone, there is nothing that can be done about it.

“We have all heard of the man’s humanly contributions to Nigeria and the African continent as a whole, in one way or the other.”

Adebo said people would continue to remember the prophet for his contributions to religion and mankind through his prayers.

Cynthia Moses, a banker, in her response said she was a fan of the late man of God and she loved watching his programmes because he always offered charity to the needy.

“There is time for everything, a time to live and a time to die,” she said.

Moses also urged people to be helpful towards each other, stressing that one day every soul shall meet his time.

She prayed for the repose of the departed soul of the Prophet, appealing to his family and the members of his church to maintain his good image.

The news of the death of Prophet Joshua broke on Sunday morning and many people were thrown into confusion.

