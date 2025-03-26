Kano residents benefit from Fidelity Food Bank Initiative

Over 1,500 residents have benefited from a Fidelity Food Bank outreach in Kabuga community, Dala Local Government Area of Kano state.

The Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, executed in partnership with Misnoory Foundation, saw staff of the bank distribute essential food items to support people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Commenting on the distribution event, Divisional Head, Brands and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized the bank’s dedication to supporting its host communities through impactful projects.

“Social responsibility is at the heart of who we are as a bank. Our Fidelity Food Bank initiative is one of the ways we drive social welfare in our host communities. The initiative was launched to support the vulnerable and alleviate the impact of hunger in the society as part of our contribution to Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to achieve zero hunger.

“Consequently, we have distributed more than 150,000 food packs at outreach events like this across the country since April 2023 when we launched the initiative. Our outreach in Kabuga is designed to support women, widows, children and the community with food items for the Ramadan season.”

On her part, the Founder, Misnoory Foundation, Maryam Isa Inuwa stated that, “The commitment of the foundation towards poverty alleviation and various humanitarian support to society’s most vulnerable members perfectly aligns with the Fidelity Bank initiative.

“Fidelity Bank is one of the major sponsors of our humanitarian outreaches to the needy in the society. The foundation is delighted to count on the bank as a long-standing partner.

“We seek to touch the lives of many people in need through our various humanitarian efforts across different communities and today, it is the turn of Kabuga community to benefit from the Fidelity Food Bank program “.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

