Kano: Police speak on conduct of Eid prayers

The Kano State Police Command has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of Eid el-Kabir prayers across the state.

Its Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in a telephone interview.

He said he was happy with the calm mien of all Kano residents.

Gumel, who has just been promoted to an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, lauded the residents for their orderly conduct at various prayer grounds, both within and outside Kano metropolis.

“Reports from all the 44 Local Government Areas have indicated a peaceful atmosphere, with no threats to lives or property,” he said.

NAN reports that there had been fears of possible skirmishes in view of the ongoing tussle over the Emirship seat after the state government removed the five Emirs and reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Sanusi had been installed as the 14th Emir, but was removed by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration, which installed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Ganduje created four additional Emirates, raising the number to five.

On May 23, 2024, the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the Emirates Council Law and sacked all the five Emirs, paving the way for Sanusi’s return to lead the now united Kano Emirate.

The matter has, however, gone to court with the two leaders: Sanusi and Bayero, laying claim to the throne.

To avoid a clash among their respective supporters, Gumel had announced on Friday that the contending Emirs should pray at different mosques, with Bayero at Nasarawa Mosque and Sanusi at Sheikh Tijjani Mosque.

NAN reports that Governor Abba Yusuf joined Sanusi for the prayers.

Some Kano residents, who spoke on the situation, described the atmosphere as “generally peaceful”.

Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar from Tauroni Local Government Area praised the peaceful conduct of the prayers, and commended the police and security agencies for ensuring that.

Alhaji Isa Musa, from Charanchi area, called for continued security presence beyond the celebrations to sustain the peace.

Alhaji Kabiru Danlami, from Dorayi Quarters, urged residents to support security efforts by providing information on suspicious individuals to enable swift action.