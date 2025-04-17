Kano: Police detain 157 for armed robbery, drug dealing

The Kano State Police Command has detained 157 suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery, thuggery, theft, and illicit drug dealings between March 17 and April 16, 2025.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed these at a news conference he addressed on Wednesday in Kano.

Among those arrested is a 20-year-old man, who confessed to killing three people across parts of Kano and Jigawa States using a knife.

He also allegedly admitted to stealing cash and mobile phones from his victims before voluntarily surrendering himself to the police.

Bakori said the arrests were made possible through intensified intelligence-led joint operations, round-the-clock patrols, and strategic partnerships with local communities.

“These proactive and collaborative efforts are yielding positive results,” he said.

He highlighted the dismantling of a criminal network that specialised in smuggling firearms into the state.

Bakori added: “This operation led to the recovery of 19 fabricated revolver rifles, 114 live cartridges, and six expended cartridges.

“The command recovered suspected tramadol tablets valued at N150 million during the operations.

“Other items recovered from suspects included two English pistols, one fabricated pistol, 117 live cartridges, and six expended cartridges.

“Also recovered were 11 live rounds of ammunition, two motor vehicles, two tricycles, and three motorcycles.”

The Commissioner of Police said that the command had implemented concrete measures to curb thuggery and other criminal activities in the state.

CP Bakori appealed to residents for continued support and cooperation, urging them to provide vital information that could help in the apprehension of criminals.

