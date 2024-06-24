Kano: Police deploy more personnel to two palaces

The police have deployed additional armed security personnel to the two palaces housing the contending emirs in the metropolitan Local Government Areas of Kano.

The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, Usaini Gumel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Gumel, now an Assistant Inspector General of Police, told NAN on Monday: “Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas.”

He explained that the deployment aims to prevent security threats and maintain a peaceful atmosphere pending the outcome of the emirship tussle.

AIG Gumel said that the Command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said: “Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, residence of Emir Aminu Bayero.”

The police appealed for public support and urged residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability.

The Command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.