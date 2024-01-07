Kano: Police arrest 2,931 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide

The Kano State Police Command said it arrested 2,931 suspects for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide and other crimes in different parts of the state in 2023.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hussaini Gumel, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Gumel said in Kano that all the suspects were prosecuted.

He said that the crimes were committed in the 44 local government area of the state.

He explained that operatives of the command arrested 337 suspected armed robbers, 55 suspected kidnappers, 65 suspected drug dealers and 68 suspected motor thieves.

Other suspects were nabbed for theft of tricycle and fraud, while some were thugs (Yan dabas).

He said: “We have also received a total of 662 repentant thugs and rescued 25 kidnapping and 63 trafficking victims within the year under review.”

The Commissioner explained that the items recovered in the year included four AK rifles, one Beretta pistol, one anti-riot gunner, eight double barrelled guns, two Makarov pistols, five English pistols, 53 locally made guns,12 Dane guns and 14 toy guns .

Other recoveries by the police included 83 ammunition, 26 cartridges, 205 motor vehicles, 34 tricycles and 86 motorcycles, 3079 mobile phones and 990 cartons of fake and expired drug.

Gumel said that the command dealt with phone snatchers that had been terrorising residents in the metropolis.

He explained that the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the 44 local government areas were directed to beef up security architecture in their areas of supervision to curb the activities of criminal elements.

He appealed for support and cooperation from members of the public to give them information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst.

Also Read:

The Police Commissioner assured that they were battle ready to confront any person or group of miscreants undermining the peaceful nature the state was known for.

Gumel solicited the continued support and cooperation of residents of the state towards ensuring a more secured environment.