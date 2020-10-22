Kano Pillars Football Club on Thursday unveiled nine new players signed on for their campaign in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and other competitions.

The players include former Niger Tornadoes player Mustafa Jibrin, Jerome Heutchou from Apejes FC of South Africa, Munkaila Musa from Yobe Desert Stars and Ayobami Junior from Shooting Stars.

The rest are Franck Guiman from AS Tonnere of Benin Republic, Nnaji David from El-Kanemi Warriors, Manji Williams from Wikki Tourists, Haruna Sule from Adamawa United and Ojugidba Ezekiel from Lobi Stars.

Also formally unveiled was the club’s new Technical Adviser, Lionel Emmanuel, who is a Frenchman.

The club’s Chairman, Surajo Shuaibu, told newsmen at the unveiling ceremony in Kano that the new players would replace those released from the club at the end of the 2019/2020 ‎season.

Shuaibu said the move was in line with the team’s preparations towards a successful outing in the 2020/2021 season.

He assured the people of the state and the club’s teeming supporters that the club would aim for laurels in the new season.

The chairman expressed optimism in the ability of the club’s new coach to deliver on the mandate given to him.

“We have put all machinery in place to ensure a successful outing in the league and continental championship.

“We have recruited nine new experienced players to fortify the team to enable us win the league and perform well in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We have also signed on Lionel Emmanuel, a French coach, all in an effort to build a strong team that will compete on the continent.‎“

Earlier at the unveiling ceremony, Emmanuel had expressed his delight at joining the club, which he described as big and ambitious.

“I will do my best to return the club to winning ways, according to the objectives set out by the club management.”

He also commended the club management for finding him worthy of the job and promised to justify the confidence reposed on him.

One of the newly signed-on players, Nnaji David who spoke on behalf of all the players, said they would try their best and justify the confidence of the management in them.‎