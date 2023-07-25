Kano Pillars unveil new coach on one year contract

828 828

Kano Pillars Football Club have unveiled Abdullahi Maikaba as their new coach for the next one year in Kano.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Club Chairman, Babangida Little, promised the coach a favourable working environment.

Little said: “The unveiling is like a ritual for us.

“Maikaba is one of our own and we must give him the respect.”

The Chairman expressed optimism in the ability of the club’s new coach to deliver on the mandate given to him.

Little said the move was in line with the team’s preparations towards a successful outing in the 2023/2024 season.

He assured the people of the state and the club’s teeming supporters that the club would aim for laurels in the new season.

Earlier, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, assured the coach of the support of the state government.

Abdulsalam also restated the administration’s commitment to sports development.

Responding, Maikaba said he was honoured to be appointed as coach for the club.

The former Technical Adviser at Rangers International and Akwa United expressed delight at joining the club, which he described as big and ambitious.

“I will do my best to return the club to winning ways if given the support by the government,” he said.

Maikaba commended the club management for finding him worthy for the job, and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.