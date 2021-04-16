Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has formally signed a short-term deal with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, Kano Pillars.

Musa penned the contract at the club’s secretariat in Kano on Thursday evening.

Shortly after signing the contractual agreement form, the 2013 AFCON winner said he is back at the club to contribute his own quota up to the end of the 2020/21 NPFL season.

“I left Pillars over 10 years ago without winning the league then, but now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title,” he told the club’s official website.

The former Leicester City winger has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Shabab in October.

Pillars media manager, Abdul Maikaba, wrote: “It’s official. Welcome back home. Ahmed Musa, joined the 2013 league winners, @KPFC90 on a ‘flexible short term deal’ till the end of #NPFL21 season.

“You really deserve a thumbs up returning to the club after your exploit in 2009/10 Season when you score 18 goals.”