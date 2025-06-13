Kano Pillars FC Technical Adviser resigns

Kano Pillars Football Club has announced the resignation of its Technical Adviser, Usman Abdallah, with immediate effect.

The club in a statement which was issued on Thursday said that the Technical Adviser cited personal reasons for his decision to vacate the role.

According to the club, the coach informed the management that he had received a significant opportunity which he said could not be combined with his current responsibilities.

Following discussions, both parties agreed that it was in the club’s best interest for him to step aside.

Abdallah was appointed shortly before the start of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

He guided Kano Pillars to a ninth-place finish, earning 53 points from 38 matches, an improvement of six points compared to the previous campaign.

In an audio message addressed to supporters, Abdallah expressed gratitude to the club and its fans.

He said: “I have decided to step down due to a personal development.

“I had earlier informed the Chairman, and we agreed it is best for the club to appoint someone who can fully commit.

“Though I am stepping down, I will continue to support Kano Pillars and offer guidance whenever necessary.”

The coach thanked the management for the opportunity to serve, and lauded the club’s supporters for their backing.

He added: “The fans were a major reason I accepted the role.

“Their passion and support were unmatched.

“I sincerely appreciate them.”

The Club Chairman, Ali Muhammad Umar, commended Abdallah for his service and professionalism.

“We thank Coach Usman Abdallah for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours,” the chairman said.

