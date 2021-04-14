Kano Pillars Football Club have agreed to sign on Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa for the rest of the season.

Idris Malikawa, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, disclosed that the club’s Chairman, Surajo Shuaibu, announced the deal.

Malikawa said in the statement: “Shuaibu said the club management has agreed to sign Ahmed Musa for the rest of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

“He said the club agreed to sign the player after consultations with him and the League Management Company (LMC) which stands as mediator of the deal.”

The Media Officer added that Kano Pillars received a letter in that respect from the LMC, signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar.

He stated that the club would take on Musa as an Elite Player of the league for the season’s second half.

“The Kano Pillars family are welcoming Musa back home because he is our own and we wish him the best of luck,” Malikawa stated.

He added that the contract allows Musa to leave anytime he gets a new club of his choice.

“After necessary documentation, the player will be unveiled by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje before the commencement of the league’s second stanza,” the Media Officer said.