Kano pilgrims board fixes 2026 hajj fare

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has approved N8.2 million as fare for the 2026 hajj exercise.

The Director-General of the Board, Alhaji Lamin Danbappa, confirmed this in a statement that was issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

The statement was endorsed by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Dederi.

In the statement, Danbappa explained that the fare was in line with the directive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and applied to all intending pilgrims.

He said pilgrims who deposited N8.5 million earlier would be refunded the balance after submitting a written request to the Board.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that intending pilgrims making fresh payments are expected to pay N8.2 million in line with the approved directive.

Danbappa stated that the payment deadline remains December 31, 2025, urging intending pilgrims to complete payments before the date to secure their hajj slots.