The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party are at loggerheads over the suspension of a former Governor of the State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, by one of them.

The Aminu Wali faction had on on Thursday pronounced Kwankwaso suspended.

The faction accused him of anti-party activities.

However, the faction loyal to Kwankwaso declared the suspension of their principal as laughable.

The newly-elected chairman of the party in the state, which belongs to the Wali faction and recognised by the national leadership of the party, Alhaji Muhammin Lamido, announced the suspension of Kwankwaso at a news conference shortly after holding a meeting in Kano on Thursday.

Lamido said the party found it necessary to suspend him for alleged gross violation of constitutional orders of the party.

He said Kwankwaso would remain suspended until when he appeared before the party’s State Executive Council to defend himself against the allegations.

However, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in Kano State for the 2019 elections, Aminu Abdulsalam, described as ludicrous, laughable and bizarre the claim by the Wali faction to have expelled Kwankwaso from the party.

Abdulsalam said the faction has never been this theatrical in its efforts to seek relevance within the party.

He said the faction led by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs represented an infinitesimal number of party members to attract a response from a credible voice.

He accused the faction of working for the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress.